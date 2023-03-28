WATCH: Crazy Chennai Fans Gather Outside the Gym at Chepauk, Capture MS Dhoni's Workout Session

Chennai Super Kings will look to discover their lost mojo in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 when they begin their campaign on March 31 in Ahmedabad. They had an extremely rough season last year where they ended at the 9th spot on the points tally. But the upcoming edition is believed to be special for the franchise as they head back to their home – MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

As the IPL returns to its old module of home and away games, CSK are scheduled to play as many as seven matches at the Chepauk. To maximise audience engagement, the fans were allowed at the venue to watch the practice sessions. The Chidambaram Stadium experienced a massive footfall and the crowd gave a match-day feeling to the players who were sweating it out in the nets.

Advertisement

The spectators went crazy when Dhoni went out to bat. During a practice game, the audience erupted in joy and shouted out loud when the CSK skipper smashed a ball out of the park. The action of Dhoni and the reactions of the audience were captured on camera and the video clip was shared on the official social media account of the franchise.

But at the same time, another video went viral on social media in which the crazy fans could be seen capturing Dhoni’s workout session from outside the building. They took out their phones, trying to shoot through the windows while some of them were chanting ‘Dhoni-Dhoni.’

Advertisement

ALSO READ | IPL 2023: Whistles Galore as CSK Skipper MS Dhoni’s Sixes Send Fans Into Frenzy, Watch Mike Hussey’s Reaction

CSK have constantly been sharing photos and videos of Dhoni gearing up for the IPL 2023, setting social media ablaze. Even commentator Harsha Bhogle acknowledge that ‘Thala’ looked beefed up as compared to his body shape from the years gone by.

It’s being speculated that the upcoming season would be the last for Dhoni as a player. Last season, the CSK captain confirmed that he would return in 2023 to play and acknowledge the fans who have been missing the action in Chennai for more than 2 years now.

Get the latest Cricket News here