Trends :Rishabh PantShubhman GillMS DhoniWTC 2023Ambati Rayudu
Home » Cricket Home » Congratulations Dhoni, Chennai for Another Title: Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Aakash Chopra, Others React as CSK Win IPL 2023

Congratulations Dhoni, Chennai for Another Title: Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Aakash Chopra, Others React as CSK Win IPL 2023

Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Aakash Chopra lauded Chennai Super Kings for beating Gujarat Titans in the 2023 Indian Premier League final

Advertisement

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 10:39 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Chennai Super Kings won IPL 2023 (AP)
Chennai Super Kings won IPL 2023 (AP)

Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to say that even though Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) fought valiantly in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final, there could be only one winner, as Suresh Raina congratulated the ‘yellow army’.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings Beat Gujarat Titans in Rain-Affected Final to Clinch Fifth IPL Title

“What a finish to one of the most enthralling Indian Premier League seasons ever! Both Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans fought fiercely, but Chennai’s batting depth proved to be the winning factor, just as I had mentioned," Tendulkar said.

“Choosing a winner was no easy task given the exceptional performances by both teams from the very beginning. It was only fitting that the match unfolded with nail-biting intensity until the very last ball.

“Congratulations to MS Dhoni and the entire Chennai team for clinching yet another IPL title. Must also acknowledge the Gujarat Titans for their commendable efforts till the very last ball.

“Unfortunately, there must be only 1 winner but both teams won all our hearts!

“Well played, everyone," Tendulkar added.

CSK equalled Mumbai Indians’ (MI) record of five IPL titles after Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s side triumphed in a last-ball thriller, beating champions GT by five wickets in Monday’s rain-marred final Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

top videos
  • Sunil Gavaskar blasts Hardik Pandya and Co | MS Dhoni did no wicket-keeping practice in IPL 2023
  • Rinku Singh Talks About IPL 2023 | Kolkata Knight Riders | KKR | IPL | Cricket News
  • Ben Stokes talks about upcoming Ashes 2023 | WTC Final 2023 | Cricket News | Cricket Videos
  • Virat Kohli Gears Up For WTC 2023 Final | World Test Championship | India vs Australia
  • IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT: Stephen Fleming Opens up About Bowling First | MS Dhoni
    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: May 30, 2023, 10:38 IST
    last updated: May 30, 2023, 10:39 IST
    Read More