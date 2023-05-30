Congratulations Dhoni, Chennai for Another Title: Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Aakash Chopra, Others React as CSK Win IPL 2023

Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to say that even though Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) fought valiantly in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final, there could be only one winner, as Suresh Raina congratulated the ‘yellow army’.

“What a finish to one of the most enthralling Indian Premier League seasons ever! Both Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans fought fiercely, but Chennai’s batting depth proved to be the winning factor, just as I had mentioned," Tendulkar said.

“Choosing a winner was no easy task given the exceptional performances by both teams from the very beginning. It was only fitting that the match unfolded with nail-biting intensity until the very last ball.

“Congratulations to MS Dhoni and the entire Chennai team for clinching yet another IPL title. Must also acknowledge the Gujarat Titans for their commendable efforts till the very last ball.

“Unfortunately, there must be only 1 winner but both teams won all our hearts!

“Well played, everyone," Tendulkar added.

CSK equalled Mumbai Indians’ (MI) record of five IPL titles after Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s side triumphed in a last-ball thriller, beating champions GT by five wickets in Monday’s rain-marred final Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.