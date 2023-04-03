MS Dhoni Eyes Massive Feat, Set to Join Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Elite List of Batters

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 6 will mark the homecoming of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after 3 long years. The MS Dhoni-led side will be back at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Monday night for their first home game of the season where they will square off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). After a rough start to their season, a 5-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans, Dhoni & Co will look to bounce back in the presence of the home crowd.

The focus will majorly be on Dhoni who is believed to be drawing curtains to his IPL career after this season. But as of now, the CSK skipper eyes a phenomenal milestone as he gears up for the next clash. Dhoni is on the cusp of completing 5,000 runs in the cash-rich tournament and is just 8 runs away from reaching the feat. So far, he has amassed 4992 runs in 235 games and if he manages to get the required number of runs on Monday, he will join Virat Kohli in an elite list of batters.

Besides Kohli, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and AB de Villiers have scaled garnered 5000 runs in the IPL. Dhoni, who averages almost 40, possesses a staggering strike rate of over 135 in 235 matches.

Meanwhile, visiting skipper KL Rahul will also be eyeing a phenomenal milestone when he walks out to bat at Chepauk against Dhoni’s ‘Yellow Army’. The opening batter needs 11 sixes to complete a total of 300 maximums in T20s. Also, he is short of 65 runs from completing 500 runs against CSK in the IPL. On Monday night, if Rahul goes a notch higher and scores 103 runs, he will cross the 4000-run mark in the IPL.

In the fielding department, Rahul has taken 96 catches so far in T20s and is 4 short of taking his tally to 100. He comes into the contest after mauling Delhi Capitals (DC) in the campaign opener by a huge margin of 50 runs and will look to continue the momentum when his team faces four-winners, Chennai Super Kings.

