IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Felicitated by N Srinivasan to Mark His 200th Match as CSK Captain

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was felicitated by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of his 200th appearance as the captain of CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

When asked about his 200th game as CSK captain in the IPL, MSD said: “It feels good and also I feel the crowd has been fantastic. Also the fact that we started in the old stadium, it was very hot and humid. But now it feels like we’re playing in Switzerland. It’s good to play. We have seen cricket change - how T20 was played at that point of time till now, a lot has changed.The crowd has been fantastic."

MS Dhoni started his IPL career in the inaugural 2008 season with Chennai Super Kings roping in India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain for a staggering price of USD 1.5 million, roughly INR 6 crore, at the time. Since then, Dhoni has made his place in the record book owing to several remarkable feats. The former India skipper already holds the record for the most-capped player in the history of IPL with 237 caps, out of which he has captained on 213 occasions. Besides CSK, Dhoni has also led Pune Supergiants in 2016.

MSD will lead the four-time IPL winners against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Out of 199 appearances thus far, Captain Cool has tasted success in 120 matches while losing just 78 and the remaining one could not decide the winner.

The experienced CSK and India all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja had earlier praised Dhoni’s record and referred to him as a legend in both Indian cricket and CSK. He also expressed that defeating the RR would be the ideal way to honour Dhoni on his 200th match as captain.

“What can I say! He is a legend of not only CSK, he is also a legend of Indian cricket. I would like to wish him good luck. Hopefully, we will win the game tomorrow and give it as a gift to him on his 200th match as captain. Hope to continue the momentum of how we have played in the last two games," Jadeja had told reporters ahead of the match against RR.

