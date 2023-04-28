MS Dhoni Fumes at Pathirana, CSK Skipper Unhappy After Bowler Stops His Direct-Hit | WATCH

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is well renowned for his calm composure, the man has earned the moniker of ‘Captain Cool’ however, the match between CSK and Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium saw plenty of rare scenarios unfold. Dhoni for once lost his calm and was seen fuming at Matheesha Pathirana after the youngster intercepted his direct-hit attempt at the stumps.

Earlier in the match, Dhoni had also asked for a DRS review with didn’t go in CSK’s favour and even Sunil Gavaskar joked about the incident while commentating during the match on-air.

It was a match full of epic moments, and the last over from Pathirana was full of drama. Rajasthan Royals were hoping to go past the 200-run mark, with two set batsmen Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal on strike.

Dhoni removed Jurel courtesy of his brilliant throw from behind the stumps as the middle-order batter departed after scoring an impressive 34-run knock in just 15 balls. Ravichandran Ashwin came on strike and took a quick single to give the strike to Padikkal. He would then go on to smash Pathirana for a boundary towards fine-leg.

The last ball of the innings had Dhoni fuming at his bowler after the Rajasthan Royals duo stole 3 runs, by the time Shivam Dube hurled the ball to his skipper and the latter aimed at the non-striker’s end, Pathirana intercepted the throw from Dhoni and thus bringing out a death stare from the 41-year-old.

WATCH MS Dhoni gives a death stare to Matheesha Pathirana:

Sanju Samson’s side managed to score 202/5 and it was their highest-ever total in Jaipur in the history of IPL, that too for good measure as they ended up defending that total and won the match by 32 runs.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal had scored 77 runs in 43 balls including 8 boundaries and 4 maximums to set up a platform on which the likes of Jurel and Padikkal built upon their innings.

In the end, it was a collective effort from the inaugural IPL champs as Adam Zampa’s spin masterclass saw the Royals restrict CSK to just 170/6, despite Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 47-run knock and the 52-run effort from Shivam Dube.

