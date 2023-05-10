Describe MS Dhoni in One Word? Delhi Capitals Players Call CSK Skipper 'Legend, Finisher, God' | WATCH

MS Dhoni s not just a player, the man is an emotion for many cricket fans across the nation, particularly for those who cheer for Chennai Super Kings. Revered for many years for his hand in CSK’s four IPL victories, and his previous heroics with the Indian team, ‘Thala’ has earned respect like few players have, even from players from opposition teams.

Ahead of Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings- at the Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday, May 10, DC’s Twitter handle shared a heartwarming video of their players trying to describe MS Dhoni in one word.

The video starts with Ishant Sharma who calls Dhoni his ‘big brother’, followed by Axar Patel who lauded the CSK skipper as ‘Mr Cool’.

Mitchell Marsh was subsequently seen calling Dhoni a ‘legend’ while some of the youngsters came up with a similar reply, among other adjectives usually associated with the 41-year-old such as ‘Captain’ and ‘Finisher’.

While one player called Dhoni ‘God’, Yash Dhull said ‘legend forever’ while Priyam Garg replied ‘aisa koi word hi nahi hai unke liye, wo bilkul alag hain’.

Sarfaraz Khan called himself a ‘big fan’ of the CSK skipper, while Mukesh Kumar replied ‘no words’ before bowing down in respect.

Watch Delhi Capitals players trying to describe MS Dhoni in one word:

David Warner and Co will look to stay alive in the race for IPL 2023 playoffs by securing a win over Chennai Super Kings. With four games remaining, Delhi need to win all four of their matches including the game against CSK to remain in contention for the playoffs.

DC have won four out of their last five games, and will certainly fancy their chances against a spirited CSK unit.

Dhoni’s forces on the other hand are currently in second place on the IPL 2023 points table and a win tonight against Delhi would all but guarantee the Yellow Army a place in the playoffs as they would reach 15 points.

