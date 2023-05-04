MS Dhoni Channels John Cena in Epic IPL 2023 Gesture to Reject DRS Appeal | WATCH Video

In the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 3 at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, MS Dhoni, the CSK captain, won the toss and decided to field first. In the absence of skipper KL Rahul, who was ruled out due to injury, Manan Vohra and Kyle Mayers opened the LSG innings.

During the sixth over of the innings, Maheesh Theekshana, a bowler for the CSK, appealed for an LBW decision after LSG batsman Manan Vohra was hit on the pads. However, umpire Anil Choudhary turned it down. The bowler then turned to CSK captain MS Dhoni, who was not convinced and responded by imitating WWE star John Cena’s ‘You can’t see me’ gesture, perhaps indicating that his view of the ball’s landing was obstructed. The match was eventually called off due to rain, with both teams sharing a point each.

‘Whether it’s MS Dhoni’s Last Year..’: Sehwag’s Blunt Take After CSK Skipper’s ‘Last Season in IPL’ Remark

Advertisement

What added to the excitement was the way in which Dhoni performed the iconic John Cena move. The gesture involved holding up an open palm in front of the face and waving the other hand back and forth across it, while also gesturing with the hand that was held up. The action has become a trademark of John Cena’s performances and has often been imitated by fans and celebrities.

Rohit Sharma Breaks Unwanted IPL Records - Find Out Which Ones Here!

But unfortunately, the match was called off due to rain, and both teams were awarded one point each. It was a disappointing end to what promised to be an exciting match, but Dhoni’s imitation of John Cena’s iconic gesture was one of the highlights of the game that fans will not forget anytime soon.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here