'MS Dhoni Isn't Able to Run as Well as he Did...': Michael Hussey Provides Update on CSK Skipper's Knee Injury

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has provided an update on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s fitness during the Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Dhoni, who is at the fag end of his career, has been playing the ongoing IPL with an injured knee. He has been spotted limping on several occasions. The legendary wicketkeeper was also seen with an ice-pack on his knee after the matches.

Hussey also confirmed that Dhoni’s isn’t 100 per cent fit with his knee injury which is also one of the reasons why he is batting lower down the order in last two-three overs.

“His knee isn’t 100% at the moment (on MS Dhoni), so he’s managing himself, coming in to bat in the last 2-3 overs. He isn’t able to run as well as he did during his heydays, but he’s doing things right and hitting the ball really well," Hussey told broadcasters after CSK’s innings at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Dhoni came out to bat in the penultimate over against Delhi Capitals and scored 5 runs* off 4 balls.

Meanwhile, Devon Conway (87) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (79) set the platform for Chennai in the crucial match for the play-off chances.

The duo came all guns blazing, hitting boundaries and sixes at will at the tacky Kotla pitch. The Delhi bowlers were punished for straying from their lengths.

Batting coach Hussey was impressed with Conway and Gaikwad’s batting and suggested 223/3 to be a good score on the Delhi surface.

“If you’d asked me if you would take 223 at the start, I would bite my hands off. Good job by Ruturaj and Conway, this is a good score on the board, but we’ll have to bowl well," Hussey said.

Talking about the pith, the former Australian batter said, “People who played told me this is the best wicket of the season so far, but it did slow down as the ball went soft."

While he also said that the Gaikwag and Conway complement each other as the left-right combination also works in their favour.

“They’ve had a special relationship (on Ruturaj and Conway), complement each other well and bring the right-left hand angle as well, this pair has worked well for us," he added.