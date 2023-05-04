'Whether it's MS Dhoni's Last Year..': Sehwag's Blunt Take After CSK Skipper's 'Last Season in IPL' Remark

MS Dhoni stunned everyone by providing a massive update on his future in IPL when he was quizzed by Danny Morrison if the ongoing IPL 2023 season would be his last as captain of the Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni gave a rather cryptic response on presenter Danny Morrison ahead of CSK’s match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on Wednesday.

Dhoni denied the comment of Morrison saying that he didn’t say that it was his last season in IPL, indirectly hinting that he might stick around for another year or two perhaps. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag came up with a blunt reply after Morrison tried to get a reply from Dhoni regarding his future.

The incident took place right after the toss when the 41-year-old wicketkeeper batter called right and elected to bowl first. The match was in Lucknow but there was a huge roar by the fans after Dhoni won the toss.

There has been plenty of speculation building about Dhoni’s future as he edges closer to retirement, and Morrison asked the legendary figure the million-dollar question, and in his own savage manner, the CSK skipper came up with a stunning reply.

“This wonderful swansong tour, your last, how are you enjoying it?" Morrison asked Dhoni to which he replied, “Well, you have decided it’s my last."

The response drew another huge roar from the fans in Lucknow. Reacting to the same, Sehwag, who has shared the dressing room with Dhoni felt that commentators and presenters should leave the iconic figure alone, instead of constantly bugging him about his future.

“I just don’t understand… why do they even ask? Even if it’s last year, why do you have to ask him? It’s his call, let him take that!" Sehwag remarked on Cricbuzz.

“Maybe he (Morrison) just wanted to get that answer out of Dhoni, that it was indeed his last season. Whether it’s his last year or not, only MS Dhoni knows," added the legendary Indian opener.

The Chennai Super Kings skipper continues to lead his side with success as CSK are currently in third place in the IPL 2023 points table looking to win their fifth title this season.

