'Saw MS Dhoni Limping Quite Heavily': Matthew Hayden Raises Alarming Concern For CSK Skipper

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja almost nearly pulled off a miraculous chase for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 12 as CSK lost to RR by 3 runs.

After the defeat, former Australian batter Matthew Hayden raised an alarming potential injury concern for the Yellow Army as he pointed out that he saw Dhoni limping. While the ex-CSK legend said that he was not trying to aggravate the issue, but Dhoni’s fitness could be a concern for the four-time IPL champs.

Hayden pointed out that the 41-year-old wicketkeeper-batter is usually very quick between the 22 yards however, that wasn’t the case against Rajasthan Royals.

“We will not give fans the false expectations that nothing’s wrong. There is definitely something wrong with MS Dhoni. His running between the wickets is usually quite electric, which was not there today," said Hayden talking to the broadcasters after the match between CSK and RR.

“As the innings progressed on, we saw him limping quite heavily. There are some question marks, that I am sure that MS Dhoni will have to answer and the medical staff will get straight into it. He will want to keep playing in the tournament," Hayden added.

Dhoni came out to bat when Chennai Super Kings were stuck in a precarious position having lost their top order courtesy of some brilliant bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin who took home the Player of the Match award after his all-round display.

The CSK skipper turned back the clock, smashed 32 runs in just 17 balls and almost guided his side to a victory but Sandeep Sharma kept his nerve in the last over.

Dhoni smashed 2 sixes in the last over, CSK needed 21 for the win, however, with just one ball left and 5 runs needed for the win, Sharma bowled a textbook yorker which sealed the victory for the Royals.

