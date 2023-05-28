Wasim Jaffer Credits 'MS Dhoni Magic' Ahead of IPL 2023 Final, Says 'CSK Did Not Look Like a Team That...'

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer credited MS Dhoni’s magic for helping Chennai Super Kings reach the final of IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans. Speaking ahead of the final, Jaffer said that at the beginning of the season, CSK weren’t looking like a team that would finish at the top of the IPL 2023 points table, but their skipper Dhoni managed to help the Yellow Army reach their incredible 10th IPL final.

While the final between CSK and GT was delayed due to rain at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28, however, with a reserve day in place, fans were hoping to see the two sides lock horns for the IPL 2023 crown.

Both these sides were extremely dominant throughout the season, finishing in the top two places of the points table. Jaffer meanwhile who is the current batting coach of Punjab Kings said that Dhoni’s consistency with his team not making too many changes and his experience helped guide CSK to yet another IPL final.

“His planning is simple. We don’t see too many changes in their side. Maximum credit goes to MS Dhoni. To be honest, CSK did not look like a team that would have finished at the top," said Jaffer while speaking to Sportskeeda.

He added, “In the beginning, it looked like their bowlers would struggle to make an impact outside Chennai. But still they finished second in the points table. That is MS Dhoni’s magic."

Dhoni’s use of his inexperienced bowlers such as Tushar Deshpande and Matheesha Pathirana has indeed been commendable and the skipper despite nursing a knee injury has continued to play the role of a finisher, only coming out to bat in the final few overs giving CSK fans small cameos so far this season.

CSK finished in second place in the IPL 2023 points table, before defeating Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 to become the first team this season to reach the final.

Pandya’s GT defeated Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 and reached the final, aiming to defend their league crown, however, Dhoni’s side will be gunning for their fifth IPL title.