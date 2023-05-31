'Yeh Season Tumko Kya Seekha ke Gaya..': MS Dhoni's Message to CSK Players After IPL 2023 Triumph Revealed

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is not one to mince his words, he speaks what he feels and is never shy about speaking what’s on his mind. Recently, CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande revealed what Dhoni told his players in the dressing room after their IPL 2023 triumph against Gujarat Titans in the final. It was Dhoni and CSK’s fifth IPL crown, but the legendary captain still wanted his players to remain grounded and take their learnings forward to next season hinted Deshpande.

Speaking after CSK’s 5-wicket win over GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, Dhoni affirmed that he is likely to challenge himself by playing next season as well, and after parting message to his teammates after they were crowned IPL champs was also to learn from the recently concluded season.

CSK duo of Tushar Deshpande and Shivam Dube in a chat with The Indian Express revealed how Dhoni made it easier for the two youngsters to thrive under pressure.

“Mahi bhai gave me clarity of thought. He told me what my role is. It was simple tujhe jaake team ka run rate badhana hai. (You have to increase the run rate). Even if I get out early no problem but try to complete the task given. The brief was clear," said Dube, after playing an unbeaten 32-run inning in the summit clash.

Meanwhile, Deshpande finished the IPL 2023 season as CSK’s leading wicket-taker with 21 wickets under his belt, and he also revealed how Dhoni backed the young pacer despite him giving away 56 runs in the final.

“Once I didn’t bowl well, he came and said that with the new impact rule, 200 plus score is the new normal and he told me don’t worry about my place. He gave the surety which is what (young) players want," revealed the Maharashtra pacer.

Deshpande recalled the 41-year-old’s message to his player, saying that he simply told everyone in the dressing room to reflect what went right and what went wrong during the IPL 2023 season.

“He told everyone hard work is paid off, but do remember what we did right this year and where we went wrong. Mahi bhai said, ‘Yeh season tumko kya seekha ke gaya hai, aur aage kya karna hai, yeh zaroor sochna’," revealed the young pacer.

Dhoni certainly deserves credit for his use of inexperienced bowlers such as Deshpande and Matheesha Pathirana but still managed to guide his side to a stellar victory as they are now the most successful team in the history of IPL with five titles alongside Mumbai Indians.