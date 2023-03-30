IPL 2023: 'MS Dhoni Only Constant Since 2008' - Fans Hail CSK Skipper as Ultimate 'GOAT'

With nearly 24 hours remaining before the inaugural fixture of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, captains of all the franchises came together for a pre-season photoshoot with the IPL 2023 trophy. MS Dhoni became the talk of the town as soon as IPL’s official handle tweeted the picture.

Dhoni was the only remaining captain from the first-ever IPL season way back in 2008, he was leading CSK back then, and will be leading CSK in the IPL 2023 season as well, leaving fans in awe of his longevity.

While Dhoni was one of the youngest captains in IPL 2008, he is the oldest skipper in IPL’s 16th edition although CSK fans were still pumped up to see ‘Thala’ back in action.

Many fans hailed Dhoni as the ultimate ‘GOAT’ while some applauded his sublime fitness that has helped him stick around in the world’s most competitive T20 league even after his international retirement.

Check how fans reacted to MS Dhoni’s pic with fellow captains for IPL 2023:

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be in action on March 31 against the defending champions Gujarat. Last season, the Yellow Army finished second-bottom and this time around they will be hoping to improve and add to their tally of four IPL titles.

The 41-year-old has kept his future a mystery with many fans speculating that this could be Dhoni’s final year with CSK.

Hardik Pandya’s men will hope to become only the second team after Mumbai Indians to retain the IPL title after having defeated Rajasthan Royals in the summit clash last year.

