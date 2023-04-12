IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Opts to Bowl in 200th Match as CSK Captain against Rajasthan Royals

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni, for the 200th time in Indian Premier League (IPL), won the toss and decided to field first vs Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 17 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni said CSK have made two changes with Mitchell Santner and Dwaine Pretorius making way for Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali.

“We will bowl first. It maybe slightly on the slower side,different from the first game. Dew may play a role and it might get better in the second innings. We have had injury concerns and players were unavailable, but still we have done well. Mitchell Santner and Pretorius make way for Theekshana and Moeen," MS Dhoni said after winning the toss.

When asked about his 200th game as CSK captain in the IPL, MSD said: “It feels good and also I feel the crowd has been fantastic. Also the fact that we started in the old stadium, it was very hot and humid. But now it feels like we’re playing in Switzerland. It’s good to play. We have seen cricket change - how T20 was played at that point of time till now, a lot has changed.The crowd has been fantastic."

Sanju Samson announced that RR too have made a couple of changes.

“We would have liked to bowl first too. We have started well but we need to continue the momentum. We are playing at Chepauk after a long time. We have experience and the youngsters to do that. It has always been a pleasure to come to Chepauk and play here. Boulty misses out due to a small niggle and we have a couple of changes, you will come to know that. It’s difficult to keep track with the sub rule," Samson said.

CSK vs RR Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings - Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh

Subs: Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar

Rajasthan Royals - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Subs: Riyan Parag, Donavon Ferreira, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Joe Root

