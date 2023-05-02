'I Love MS Dhoni but it is Regrettable..': PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss Demands Local Reservation in IPL

Chennai Super Kings are among the most successful teams in IPL having won the coveted league four times in their history, CSK are gunning for their fifth title in IPL 2023 as they are currently in fourth place on the points table.

CSK remain a force not to be reckoned with under MS Dhoni’s captaincy although PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss had made a stunning demand, urging the Chennai-based franchise to give chances to more Tamil players.

Patali People’s Party leader Anbumani Ramadoss while addressing the BAMKA 2.0 explanatory public meeting held in Uthramerur, Kanchipuram district called for local reservation in IPL.

PMK MP Dr Anbumani Ramadoss highlighted the ’emotional’ issue of no Tamil player in the CSK team, urging that there should be a legislation which would facilitate 80% of work in Tamilnadu to Tamils.

Ramadoss stated that the same rule should be applied to cricket in the state too, with IPL being no exception.

While addressing the media yesterday, Ramadoss said, “I love Dhoni but it is regrettable that there are no Tamils in CSK."

“I am also a supporter of CSK, I like Dhoni very much, whistle for Dhoni, but it is definitely sad that there is not even a single Tamil in that team, there are 20 players and there should have been at least one Tamil, what is the justification for not having Tamil Nadu players in the name of Chennai," he added.

As many as 12 Tamil Nadu players are plying their trade in the ongoing IPL 2023 campaign but all of them were bought by other franchises except CSK.

Sonu Yadav and Dinesh Karthik play for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore all ply their trade for Gujarat Titans. Rajasthan Royals have Murugan Ashwin and Ravichandran Ashwin, Kolkata Knight Riders have N Jagadeesan, and Varun Chakaravarthy, while Punjab Kings have Shahrukh Khan.

T Natarajan and Washington Sundar were roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad although the latter was earlier ruled out of IPL 2023 due to injury.

