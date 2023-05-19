'There's no Reason Why MS Dhoni Can't Keep Playing for Another 5 Years': Mike Hussey on CSK Captain's Future

‘Is this going to be MS Dhoni’s last season?’

It’s a question that has been gushing over the minds of millions of Chennai Super Kings fans right from the beginning of IPL 2023. In the last 13 games, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter has garnered endless love from the fans, no matter if he played at the Chepauk or at any other venue.

An ocean of supporters has always been ready to welcome Dhoni with deafening noise.

But as the season progresses toward its conclusion and we are just a week away from an IPL 2023 champion, not just fans but the experts are also losing their sleep over Dhoni’s future with CSK.

The same was the curiosity among the reporters who arrived at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

The CSK have arrived in the national capital for their last league game. Batting coach Mike Hussey was assigned to dodge the bouncers from the cricket journos, and when asked about Dhoni’s hereafter in Yellow, the Aussie legend knew what will be the big headline.

Back in 2011, when it was sure that Sachin Tendulkar will play in his last World Cup, the hype was made as such. A decade later, the vibe is almost the same, especially when Dhoni’s CSK are almost into the next stage – the playoffs which are scheduled to be played in Chennai.

Responding to a Cricketnext.com query, Hussey said the topic – about Dhoni’s retirement – hasn’t been discussed in the dressing room at all. In fact, the batting coach believes that the CSK skipper is batting quite well and has plenty left in the tank.

“This is something that we have not spoken about at all. Is this going to be MS’ last season, we don’t know. Only you make that decision. He hasn’t shared anything like that with the team or coaching staff," Hussey said.

“From my point of view as a batting coach, he is still batting really well. He is still motivated to keep grinding and working on his game, he is hitting the ball well. We have seen him lighting up the innings and finish things off really well. He has still got that six-hitting ability. So, while he is enjoying it and still contributing to the team, then there is no reason why he can’t keep going, maybe for another 5 years (chuckles)… we don’t know it’s all up to MS," he added.

Dhoni, as we know him, is a man of surprises. Be it his retirement from the Tests or ODIs and T20Is – they all came out of the blue.

So, how could the IPL be any different? The announcement will come one day out of nothing and leave the fans with emotions and tears.

As far as the game is concerned, CSK are placed second with 15 points. If they come out victorious at Kotla on Sunday, they will certainly qualify for the playoffs. But a defeat would leave them praying for favourable outcomes from other matches.