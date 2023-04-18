'I'm Always Involved in...': MS Dhoni Reveals How His Role as Captain Helps CSK Youngsters Thrive

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni revealed that he is always thinking behind the stumps, what needs to be done and how he can help his young teammates thrive in the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 8 runs in another encounter that went right down the wire, nearly 450 runs were scored as both sets of bowlers were taken to the cleaners.

Devon Conway and Shivam Dube both scored fifties for the four-time IPL champs, helping them post a massive total of 226/6 after being invited to bat first. In reply, RCB could only manage to score 218 - despite half-centuries from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell - thus sealing a third win this campaign for the Yellow Army.

Courtesy of their victory in Bengaluru on Monday, CSK moved to third place in the IPL 2023 points table, while RCB remain in seventh place.

It was a night for records, nearly 2.4 crore fans tuned into Jiocinema to watch Dhoni and his men in action.

The 41-year-old was full of praise for Shivam Dube who scored 52 off just 27 balls, revealing that he was injured when he joined CSK’s camp, so they couldn’t work with him too much but Dhoni trusts him to deliver in the crucial moments.

“He is someone who can hit cleanly. He has an issue with the fast bowlers but he’s a clean hitter against the spinners. We had certain plans for him but unfortunately, when he arrived at the camp he was injured so we couldn’t work with him. We feel he’s someone he can deliver. He needs to believe in that more than us. We can only guide to a certain extent, but once you cross the boundary ropes into the field you are on your own," said Dhoni in the post-match presentation ceremony.

After Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror both departed early, Maxwell and Du Plessis kept RCB’s hopes alive and Dhoni felt that if the star duo hadn’t departed they could’ve won the game for the hosts in the 18th over itself.

“Whenever you score 220, the batsmen need to keep on hitting. If Faf and Maxi had continued, they would have won it by the 18th over," said the CSK skipper.

‘Thala’ Dhoni also revealed how he’s constantly trying to help his teammates from behind the stumps thinking more about the process, rather than the result.

“I keep assessing from behind the wicket, I am always involved in what needs to be done rather than thinking about the result," added the legendary wicketkeeper batter.

Lastly, speaking about CSK’s young pool of bowlers, Dhoni said that while there’s a lot of pressure on the likes of Tushar Deshpande and Matheesha Pathirana, he stated that the youngsters are putting in the hard yards.

“It is a difficult one for the youngsters, especially at this time of the year with the dew around. But they are working hard. Bravo is one of the specialists. Under him, the bowlers will gain confidence. It’s a team game. The coach, the bowling coach, and the senior players guide them," he concluded.

