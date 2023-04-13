'Dream Come True': Sandeep Sharma Hails MS Dhoni After Last Over Heroics Against CSK

Sandeep Sharma helped Rajasthan Royals defeat Chennai Super Kings in yet another IPL 2023 thriller that went down to the last ball. Sharma hailed MS Dhoni after the CSK skipper successfully led the franchise for the 200th time in IPL history.

Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja tried their best to secure a scintillating victory for CSK, however, Sandeep kept his nerve and found a way to silence Dhoni’s bat, having already conceded two sixes in the final over.

Chennai Super Kings were reduced to 136/6 when Dhoni came out to bat in the 16th over as the four-time IPL champs were looking to chase down Rajasthan Royals’ target of 176 runs.

Jadeja and Dhoni tried to turn the tide in their side’s favour, and they brought down the equation to 21 needed from the last six balls, Sanju Samson went for the experience of Sharma, who helped the Royals secure a hard-fought win.

Sandeep had co-incidentally gone unsold in IPL 2023 auction before being picked up by the inaugural IPL champs as a replacement for Prasidh Krishna. The veteran proved his value in gold as he began his over with two wide balls, before conceding two sixes as Dhoni turned back the years.

Just when it seemed that the 41-year-old would finish off in style with five runs needed from the last ball, Sandeep nailed an inch-perfect yorker of which the CSK skipper could only collect a single and the Royals subsequently climbed to the top of IPL 2023 standings with the victory.

After the match, Sharma hailed Dhoni while congratulating him for leading CSK in 200 matches and he also said that it was a ‘dream come true’ playing alongside the legendary former Indian captain.

“Congratulations MS Dhoni paji for the 200 IPL matches. An honour to share the field and bowl to him. Forever grateful. #dreamcometrue," wrote the medium pacer on Twitter.

Meanwhile, CSK coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that the veteran wicketkeeper batter was nursing a knee injury against the Royals however, he didn’t mention whether Dhoni will sit out of the upcoming games.

The Yellow Army return to action on April 17, Monday as they will look to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

