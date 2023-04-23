'Sanju Samson is Like MS Dhoni': Yuzvendra Chahal Makes Epic Comparison, Reveals His Favourite IPL Captain

Yuzvendra Chahal feels that Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has plenty of similarities that he shared with Chennai Super Kings skipper and legendary ex-India captain MS Dhoni. Samson is very calm and chill just like Dhoni asserted Chahal in a recent interview ahead of Royals’ IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 23.

After spending 8 years at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Chahal is set to return to the iconic venue after 4 years however, this time around he will be lining up for the opposition.

Having finished last season as the IPL purple cap winner with 27 wickets, Chahal is having another stellar campaign in IPL 2023, he has 11 wickets so far this season and is currently in fifth place for the IPL purple cap race.

Having played under four captains in his career, for India and in IPL as well, Chahal picked his favourite captain among MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson.

Chahal told Humans of Bombay what similarities he found in MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, before going on to pick Sanju as his favourite as far as IPL is concerned.

“I think, all three captains whom I have played under, I have gotten that liberty that a bowler requires, whether its Mahi bhai, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. So yeah, that’s the one thing I have gotten," said the 32-year-old.

“In IPL, Sanju Samson is definitely my favourite. I feel like he is literally very similar to Mahi bhai as like him, he is very calm and chill. The 10 per cent or whatever growth I have had as a bowler in the last year, it is all because of Sanju. He told me, ‘you have four overs, bowl whatever you want to, you are free from my side’," added Chahal.

The spin-wizard picked up two wickets against his former side when RCB squared off against Rajasthan Royals last year at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He’ll be hoping to repeat his heroics upon his homecoming back to the Chinnaswamy.

