'If You're Put on That Pedestal, You Want to...': Ravi Shastri on MS Dhoni's Strong Connection With CSK

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri gave his take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s strong connection with the Chennai Super Kings franchise and its fans. Dhoni is one of the most loved players of the game but the love he received from the people of Chennai is beyond words. Apart from the two seasons when CSK was banned from IPL, Dhoni’s name remains synonymous with Chennai Super Kings in the cash-rich league. Meanwhile, Dhoni is now at the fag end of his career and the fans at Chepauk are trying their best to give a fitting tribute to their ‘Thala’.

Shastri pointed out the three big reasons behind the strong connection between CSK fans and their skipper Dhoni.

“One being passionate. Two being extremely loyal to the franchise and three being the status the fans have given him in Chennai. He is on a pedestal, if you are an individual who is put on that pedestal, you want to give something back, no matter how old you are," Shastri told ESPNcricinfo.

“You have that hunger inside you. You have that dive inside you, ‘If you can’t do it, at least make my team do it’," he stated.

Meanwhile, the legendary wicketkeeper batter is managing his resources quite well this season as CSK are placed at the second spot on the points table. They are close to reaching the playoffs.

Talking about Dhoni’s captaincy approach, Shastri talked highly of the 41-year-old’s brilliant game awareness and asserted that with age he has only gotten better.

“And you can see when it comes to smart changes in the field, smart moves as a captain, he is not short. In fact, he’s gotten better, because he has got that much of experience. Even coming up to the stumps to Rohit (during CSK vs MI clash at Chepauk). That played its part in the wicket. It is mind games. It’s just making the other guy think. And he has been first class," Shastri added.

The speculation is rife that it might be his last IPL season as Dhoni himself admitted that he is at the final stage of his career.