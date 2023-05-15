Dhoni Thanking Chepauk Crowd with Ice Pack Tied Around His Knee Turns Twitter Emotional - See Pics

Exactly a month ago, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming revealed that captain MS Dhoni is suffering from a knee injury that is ‘hindering his movement’. The statement came after the team lost to the Rajasthan Royals by 3 runs at Chepauk. Since then, CSK have played 9 games in the IPL 2023 and the skipper hasn’t missed a single one of them. Despite a knee problem, Dhoni has kept wickets in all games and has even run between the wickets with full intensity while batting.

On Sunday night, the Chennai Super Kings lost the IPL 2023 match no. 61 to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 6 wickets. After the conclusion of the game, Dhoni & Co took a victory lap at the Chepauk, in a gesture to thank the local fans for arriving in huge numbers to witness CSK’s last home game this season.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | IPL 2023 Latest Points Table Update After CSK vs KKR

Meanwhile, the netizens turned emotional as they noticed an icepack tied to Dhoni’s left knee. The skipper has been spotted limping on several occasions. However, despite being in pain, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter decided to take a stroll and acknowledge the fans at the stadium.

Here’s how the fans reacted:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last month, CSK coach Fleming confirmed that Dhoni is dealing with a knee injury that has troubled him a lot.

ALSO READ | Gavaskar’s Fan-boy Moment: IND Legend Runs After Dhoni for Autograph, CSK Skipper Obliges - WATCH

“He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movement, which is hindering him somewhat but still what you saw today is a great player for us. His fitness has always been very professional. He comes a month before the tournament starts, so he doesn’t get the opportunity to do a lot," Fleming said at a presser.

CSK’s chances of a top-two finish have taken a major hit after losing to KKR. However, there are still on course for a playoff spot berth with one more match to go. Dhoni & Co will face Delhi Capitals in their final league game and will aim to reach 17 points, for safe passage to playoffs.