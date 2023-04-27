WATCH: MS Dhoni Removes Dhruv Jurel With Stunning Bullseye Throw, Fans Say 'Age is Just a Number'

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni turned back the clock as he inflicted a stunning run out during the IPL 2023 contest between Rajasthan Royals and CSK at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, April 26. Dhoni removed RR youngster Dhruv Jurel with a stunning bullseye throw from behind the stumps to inflict a crucial run-out for his side.

The 41-year-old legendary wicketkeeper-batsman has been at his lethal best from behind the stumps even as Dhoni the batter might be struggling due to his knee injury.

The CSK skipper made it clear that he remains a threat from behind the stumps even in the twilight of his career as he inflicted a superb pickup and throw to run out Jurel who was batting at 34 in balls 15 balls, looking to take his side to a 200-plus total.

The incident took place on the third ball of the last over of Rajasthan Royals’ inning, Matheesha Pathirana was bowling the final over for CSK, and he bowled a low full-toss outside the leg-stump with Devdutt Padikkal on strike.

The RR batter tried to flick but got no contact with his bat, on the other end, Jurel had already begun running towards the striker’s end, Dhoni then showed his swiftness from behind the stumps as he collected the ball and inflicted a stunning direct hit!

Watch MS Dhoni’s stunning direct-hit throw to remove Dhruv Jurel:

Despite the best efforts from the Yellow Army, Rajasthan Royals were eventually able to cross the 200-run mark as they scored 202/5 courtesy of a boundary from Padikkal on the penultimate ball of the inning.

