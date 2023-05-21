WATCH- MS Dhoni's Last League Match in IPL 2023: This Video Will Leave You Teary-eyed

Chennai Super Kings sealed their progress into the playoffs of the IPL 2023 in dominant fashion as the MS Dhoni-led team romped to an imposing 77-run victory over the Delhi Capitals in the national capital on Saturday.

The second most successful team in the history of the tournament has a strong fan base across the nation and is usually welcomed by hordes of yellow faithful wherever they go. And one of the crucial reasons behind the fanatic support the men from Chennai enjoy is the presence of the charismatic skipper Dhoni.

And the capital city reception was no different as massive waves of fans clothed in the famous bright yellow of Chennai stormed the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The social media page of the IPL also shared a video featuring Dhoni in a montage of the game between CSK and DC on Saturday with some inspiring slow-motion frames.

The ongoing season has been touted as the last IPL outing for the prolific batsman, who has amassed an incredible following through his exploits throughout his magnificent career.

CSK won the toss and opted to bat first as they racked up 223 runs on the board for the loss of just 3 wickets. The four-time champions backed it up with a strong performance with the ball too as they contained DC to a score of just 146 for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Chennai openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave the visitors an amazing start with their 141-run stand for the first wicket. Ruturaj made 79 off 50 balls before falling to Chetan Sakariya.

Shivam Dube chipped in with a quickfire 22 off 9 deliveries while Conway’s innings ended after he had contributed 87 runs to the CSK cause.

Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja ended the day unbeaten at 5 and 20 runs respectively as the team from Tamil Nadu posted a mammoth total of 223.

CSK followed up their batting with a strong bowling performance as pacer Deepak Chahar spearheaded the attack. Chahar ended the night with 3 wickets, while Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana picked up two scalps apiece.

Tushar Deshpande and Jadeja got a wicket each as DC could only get to 146 runs in 20 overs as CSK marched into the playoff with the statement win.