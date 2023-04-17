IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Viral Reaction to Moeen Ali's Six Against RCB Takes Internet by Storm

Chennai Super Kings scored their highest total against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday as they scored 226/6 in 20 overs after being invited to bat first by RCB captain Faf du Plessis. There were plenty of big hits, a monstrous hit of 111m from Shivam Dube but MS Dhoni’s reaction to Moeen Ali’s six during the first innings caught the eyes of fans.

CSK reached a massive total of 226 with some brutal hitting from their batters, except Ruturaj Gaikwad who departed in the third over, all the batters from Dhoni’s side got starts and played their part in helping their side past the 200-run mark.

Devon Conway led the way for the four-time IPL champs, narrowly missing his first century this season as he got 83 runs in 45 balls, whereas, after Gaikwad’s dismissal, Ajinkya Rahane took the onus upon himself as he scored a quickfire 37-run knock in 20 balls.

Shivam Dube scored a breathtaking fast fifty in 25 balls, he smashed five sixes including a 111m six, the second-longest maximum this season.

CSK continued their assault with Ambati Rayudu scoring 14 before Moeen Ali joined the action.

Dhoni was sitting in the dugout as Ali made his intentions clear, smashing a hit straight down the park which drew an interesting reaction from the CSK skipper.

Chennai Super Kings would eventually get to 226 and Dhoni despite promoting others ahead of him would get to bat for just two balls following Ravindra Jadeja’s departure in an eventful last over of the inning.

Harshal Patel was bowling the final over before he delivered a second waist-high no-ball after which the RCB pacer was taken off, Glenn Maxwell took over the bowling duties, and Jadeja smashed the no-ball into the stands before he perished on the next ball.

Dhoni came on to bat but could score just 1 run as CSK reached their biggest-ever total against RCB.

