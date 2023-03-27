IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Walks Out to a Defeaning Roar during CSK Training Session at Chepauk - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings will begin their 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign against defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on March 31.

Ahead of the start of the 16th season, MS Dhoni walked out to a roar from the fans at the Chepauk during a CSK training session.

IPL 2023: SCHEDULE | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE

WATCH HERE

Ravindra Jadeja also received a huge cheer as he did the famous ‘Pushpa’ move.

Advertisement

WATCH

After a poor showing in the previous season of the IPL, they finished in ninth with just four wins and grand total of 2ight points from their league game, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Come the 16th IPL season, Australia batting legend Matthew Hayden has feared the downfall of CSK, especially with Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Advertisement

“They have had this for a little is that they’re kind of a Dad’s Army - a tagline that they seem to have received. This year is a little bit the same as well. MS Dhoni is of an age like Ambati Rayudu where they really need to be key players, not just have the potential as leaders of the team. So those two key players in particular, with that age of their side, is it going to be experience or is it going to be decline of CSK?" Hayden told Star Sports.

ALSO READ | Decline of CSK? Matthew Hayden Urges MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu to Shun ‘Dad’s Army’ Moniker With Key Performances

In recent seasons, CSK have had come to be associated with the name - Dad’s Army - given the age of the players in the squad. The average age of the side has been dangerously tottering over the high 30s, with players such as MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu still playing crucial and leadership roles within their set-up.

Advertisement

Former India opener Aakash Chopra also raised a similar question.

“The first thing is that this could be the last of Dhoni. So there is a slight emotional connect about how Dhoni and his team will do. Is this the last time we are seeing him on the field with a bat and gloves in hand?" asked Chopra in his video.

Advertisement

“Where will Dhoni play? During the SA20, RP Singh had asked a question whether Dhoni select himself as a player in the XI? He batted well last year but will it be similar this year as well? You never want to see your legend struggling. So that is one question that is looming large but Dhoni is larger than life," he added.

ALSO READ | ‘Is This the Last Time We’re Seeing Him on the Field?’: Ex-India Batter on MS Dhoni’s IPL Future

Many are speculating if this is the last season that MS Dhoni will be donning the famous yellow shirt, something he has become synonymous with over his playing career. With the former India captain not getting any younger and nearing his 42nd birthday, many feel that the time has finally come for MSD to call it a day.

Get the latest Cricket News here