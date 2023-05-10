IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Elects to Bat Against Delhi Capitals, Ambati Rayudu Returns in Chennai Super Kings' XI

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat against Delhi Capitals at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. It is a crucial clash for both sides as CSK will look to move closer to the playoff spot while Delhi need a win to keep their last four hopes alive.

Chennai thrashed rivals Mumbai Indians in their last match at Chepauk, while Delhi outclassed Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium to continue their rejuvenation process.

Chennai made one change in their XI as Ambati Rayudu returned to the XI.

Dhoni said that the track at Chepauk is quite better than the last few seasons.

“We will bat first. We have played a few games on this wicket. There are chances of this wicket slowing down. We can’t complain about this track. We try to keep it simple. We try to keep reiterating the same thing. Try to accomplish your plan. Try to execute your plans. We have one change. Rayudu comes in for Dube," Dhoni said at the toss.

While Delhi also made a big change in their side as Manish Pandey sat out to make way for Lalit Yadav as they decided to play with an extra bowling option in the line-up.

“Looks a little bit dry. The boys have come out with the right attitude. We had to work on our powerplay batting. Try and execute on this wicket as much as you can. Lalit comes in for Manish Pandey," Warner said at the toss.

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

DC Subs: Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Chetan Sakariya

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni /c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati, Mitch Santner, Akash Singh, Shaik Rasheed