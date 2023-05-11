IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Gives CSK Skipper Tight Hug After Win over Delhi Capitals | WATCH

MS Dhoni and his daughter Ziva shared a priceless moment after Chennai Super Kings’ win over Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday, May 10. CSK defeated DC by 27 runs to cement their place in the second spot in the IPL 2023 points table with their seventh win from 12 games, the Yellow Army now have 15 points.

The four-time IPL champs needed just 1 more point to secure qualification into the IPL 2023 playoffs, and they still have two games to play.

CSK dished out a clinical display against David Warner’s side as Delhi were restricted to a mere 140/8 while chasing a target of 168.

Earlier, skipper MS Dhoni had won the toss and had elected to bat first, but CSK couldn’t build too many partnerships. Mitchell Marsh bowled very well and picked up 3 wickets, as the Yellow Army were reduced to 126/6 after Ambati Rayudu’s dismissal.

Dhoni then decided to take matters into his own hands and the veteran wicketkeeper batter turned back the clock with a cameo of 20 off just 9 balls before he was dismissed by Marsh.

When Delhi came out to chase the target of 168, they were put to the sword by CSK’s lethal bowling attack, Deepak Chahar picked up two wickets while Matheesha Pathirana was the pick of the lot with his three scalps.

Chennai successfully defended their total of 167, and after the match, Dhoni’s daughter Ziva joined the CSK skipper on the ground. A video that’s going crazy viral on social media showed the little munchkin giving his father a tight hug after CSK’s 27-run victory.

Watch Ziva giving MS Dhoni a warm hug after CSK’s victory:

For Delhi, their IPL 2023 campaign is all but over, they cannot reach the 16-point mark which is seen as a crucial figure to secure qualification into playoffs.

David Warner’s side finds themselves at the bottom of the points table and with three games remaining the maximum DC can go up to is 14 points which may not be enough to reach the next round.