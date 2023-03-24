IPL 2023: CSK, LSG Hit With Major Injury Scares Ahead of the Season - Report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is just a week away and injury scares have already begun to haunt a couple of franchises. Questions loom over the participation of young fast bowlers Mukesh Choudhary and Mohsin Khan, who made their IPL debuts last year for Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively.

According to Cricbuzz, Mukesh and Mohsin are currently nursing injuries and are likely to remain out of action in the upcoming season.

CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary grabbed the attention last year with his pace and fighting abilities. Picked up for his base price, Mukesh, long with Simarjeet Singh, took charge of the team’s pace attack in the absence of Deepak Chahar and claimed 16 wickets in 13 games in the CSK jersey.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that the franchise isn’t hoping for the young pacer’s speedy recovery and getting back to business any sooner.

“We are waiting on Mukesh but we do not have much hope. He was one of our bowling mainstays last year. It will be unfortunate if he misses out," Viswanathan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Mukesh, who is widely considered a decent white-ball player, is currently rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He has been around in the domestic circuit for nearly seven years but has played just 13 first-class games for Maharashtra. Following his IPL debut last year, he played a few List A games for his state and has been out of action since December.

On the other hand, Mohsin is currently practicing with the LSG team in Lucknow, hoping to make an appearance at some stage of the season. But the report states that the think tank isn’t rushing to incorporate him or to predict his participation.

The Uttar Pradesh speedster featured in 9 matches last season, claiming 14 wickets. He played a key role in his side’s consistent run with magical figures in consecutive games, against Punjab Kings (3/24) and Delhi Capitals (4/16). His economy rate of less than six – 5.97 – was one of the highlights of his impressive bowling show.

