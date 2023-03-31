IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Dewald Brevis Reaches Bengaluru For His Side's Season Opener

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Mumbai Indians had a torrid outing in the last season of the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led side could only manage to win four matches at the league stage of the IPL 2022 season. With almost nothing going in Mumbai’s favour, the most successful franchise in the history of the competition finished the season at the bottom of the points table.

In the 16th season of the IPL, the Mumbai-based side will kick off their campaign with a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2. Ahead of their opening fixture of the season, Mumbai batting all-rounder Dewald Brevis was spotted at the Bengaluru airport. The teenager reached Bengaluru last night to take part in Mumbai’s opening encounter of the IPL 2023 season. The Mumbai Indians franchise also shared a video in which the South African cricketer could be heard saying, “Namaskara Bengaluru."

The tweet soon triggered a buzz as cricket fans wished Dewald Brevis good luck for his second IPL season. Mumbai Indians fans also joined in the comment section to offer their unwavering support for the franchise.

Dewald Brevis made his IPL debut last year during a fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Johannesburg-born pulled off a blistering knock of 19-ball 29 in the encounter. His gusty knock, however, went in vain as Mumbai Indians had to suffer a five-wicket defeat in that contest. Overall, Dewald has till now played seven matches in the IPL. He showcased his stupendous batting earlier this year during the inaugural edition of the SA20. Brevis completed the tournament with a strike rate of 117.50 after playing 10 matches.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will aim to forget their dismal performance last season as soon as possible. With the addition of many T20 specialists, the side is all pumped up to go all guns blazing in the tournament. The franchise shelled out Rs 17.5 crore for Australia all-rounder Cameron Green at the IPL 2023 auction. The 23-year-old emerged as Mumbai’s most expensive signing at the auction.

