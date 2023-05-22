'Green is The New Blue': Mumbai Indians' Hilarious Post on Cameroon Green

After a gap of two seasons, Mumbai Indians are once again back in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs. It was all-rounder Cameron Green’s sublime century which helped Mumbai in winning their last league game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets on Sunday. In the second game of the day, Gujarat Titans earned a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore to help Mumbai into the IPL 2023 playoffs. Mumbai Indians has now come up with a witty post to acknowledge Green’s excellence with the bat. In a video shared on social media, fans could be seen guessing the colour of Mumbai Indians’ jersey. Blue? Green? The wordplay on the Aussie all-rounder’s name was quite funny.

Advertisement

The post did manage to tickle the funny bones. This user quite aptly summarised the whole video by commenting, “Green is the new blue & blue is the new green."

Another expressed his adoration for the Aussie all-rounder by commenting, “Green you are the best."

ALSO WATCH | Mumbai Indians Create World Record With Their Tremendous Performance in IPL 2023

Others wished Mumbai Indians good luck ahead of their IPL 2023 Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants.

A fan cheekily commented, “Green signal for playoffs Mumbai Indians."

Advertisement

Coming back to on-field developments, Cameron Green brought up his maiden IPL ton as Mumbai Indians scored the winning runs with two overs to spare. Green’s fabulous 47-ball 100 comprised eight boundaries and eight sixes.

Advertisement

Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad had posted a mammoth total of 200. Mumbai lost just two wickets to win the game by a convincing margin of eight wickets.

“Great stand with Rohit, he’s experienced. Having his leadership at the other end helped. The setup has been great, I’ve been well looked after. No pressure despite the price tag. The intent at the top is important, with Ishan and Rohit above and SKY below me. Pollard has helped with range hitting too. When we had 20 to get, I told SKY to finish it. But with two runs to go, we just trickled over the line," Man of the Match Green said after the game.

In the Eliminator, Mumbai Indians will face Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai on May 24. Defending champions Gujarat Titans will take on four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings in the first Qualifier on Tuesday.