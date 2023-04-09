'Mumbai Indians Following Path of RCB': Fans React After Rohit Sharma's Side Lose to MS Dhoni's CSK

Mumbai Indians failed to open their account in the IPL 2023 points table after losing their second game in a row, suffering a fresh 7-wicket defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium on April 8, Saturday. Rohit Sharma’s men remain in 8th place in the IPL standings with yet to win register a single point from two games.

In their inaugural fixture of IPL 2023, MI lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets and their latest defeat against CSK further compounded their miseries.

Ajinkya Rahane smashed a quickfire knock of 61 runs in 27 balls and Ravindra Jadeja picked up a 3-wicket haul to rattle the home side’s batting order. CSK Skipper MS Dhoni had won the toss and he elected to bowl first with Rohit Sharma and Co failing to impress with the bat for a second game in a row.

Ishan Kishan was the highest run-getter for his side at 32, while Tim David’s 31-run knock helped take his side to a respectable total.

In reply, the Yellow Army chased down the required total with 11 balls to spare, as Gaikwad returned unbeaten at 40, while Shivam Dube (28) and Ambati Rayudu (20*) also made valuable contributions.

After the match, many Mumbai Indians fans remained upbeat about their side’s chances with a majority of the season still remaining, and others shared hilarious memes.

Check how fans reacted to Mumbai Indians’ defeat to Chennai Super Kings:

Meanwhile, CSK’s latest victory sees them jump to third place in IPL 2023 standings. Dhoni’s men are scheduled to take on league leaders Rajasthan Royals next on April 12 while Mumbai Indians are set to take on Delhi Capitals on April 11.

Delhi Capitals have also lost three matches in a row, so it should give Rohit’s side a good chance to make a comeback.

