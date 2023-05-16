Watch: Mumbai Indians And Lucknow Super Giants Players Catch up Ahead of Crunch IPL 2023 Game

Lucknow Super Giants are just a point behind Mumbai Indians on the points table of the ongoing IPL 2023. The two teams will be aiming to have an upper hand in the playoffs race as they are set to square up against each other tonight in Lucknow.

Mumbai and Lucknow cricketers, ahead of the crunch contest, were spotted in a light mood on Monday.

While Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma was seen interacting with Lucknow mentor Gautam Gambhir, allrounder Krunal Pandya had a fun-filled conversation with his former IPL teammate Kieron Pollard.

The official Twitter handle of the Mumbai-based franchise shared a video of their players’ meeting with Lucknow cricketers.

“Our boys train hard in Lucknow ahead of LSG vs MI for crucial 2 points," the tweet read.

Mumbai Indians will head into the contest after remaining unbeaten in their last two games. Gujarat Titans’ victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad last night strengthened Mumbai’s chances of reaching the playoffs.

Mumbai have two matches remaining at the league stage and two wins will guarantee them a top-two finish in the standings.

With 14 points from 12 matches, the Rohit Sharma-led side right now occupy the third spot on the points table. In their last league game of this season, Mumbai will take on ninth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 21.

Mumbai spinner Piyush Chawla, however, warned his side not to be over-confident ahead of the last two games. “Things are in out hands right now. If we win two matches from here on, we can finish in the top-two. We just have to play good cricket and continue playing like we have been recently. The confidence is high given our recent performances. There’s a thin line between confidence and over-confidence, so we don’t want to cross that line," Chawla was quoted as saying at a press conference on Monday.

Lucknow, on the other hand, are placed fourth.

With 13 points from 12 matches, Lucknow are very much alive in the playoffs race. Two wins from their next two games will be vital for Lucknow to bolster their chances of securing a top-two finish. In their last league-stage fixture of this season’s IPL, Lucknow will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.