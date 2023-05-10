Mumbai Indians Script History With Third Successful 200-plus Chase in an IPL Season

Mumbai Indians outclassed Royal Challengers Bangalore to claim the third spot on the Indian Premier League 2023 points table. The Wankhede Stadium witnessed the Suryakumar Yadav show which helped Mumbai Indians chase down the 200-run target with complete ease versus Faf du Plessis and Co. It was a run-fest at Wankhede Stadium as Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell took the Mumbai Indians bowlers for cleaners in the first innings to help the visitors post 199/6 in 20 overs.

While Mumbai Indians were just too good in the chase as Suryakumar registered his highest IPL score - 83 in just 35 balls as he smashed 7 fours and 6 sixes. While young Nehal Wadhera also scored back-to-back half-centuries and remained unbeaten for 52. However, it was Ishan Kishan who started the carnage over RCB bowlers as he smacked 42 runs off 21 balls in the powerplay.

IPL 2023 MI vs RCB Match Highlights

With the win, Mumbai Indians became the first IPL team to chase down 200-plus targets on three occasions in a season.

Most successful 200+ chases in an IPL season

3 - Mumbai Indians in 2023 *

2 - Punjab Kings in 2014

2 - Chennai Super Kings in 2018

Mumbai Indians chased down the target in just 16.3 overs as Wadhera smashed Harshal Patel for a six to seal the deal for the five-time champions.

Winning with the most balls to spare in a 200+ chases

21 balls: 200 by MI vs RCB at Wankhede Stadium in 2023

15 balls: 208 by DC vs GL at Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2017

10 balls: 201 by PBKS vs KKR at Eden Gardens in 2010

Suryakumar Yadav missed his century by 17 runs but he managed to register his highest score in IPL. SKY displayed a 360-degree masterclass at Wankhede as the RCB bowlers looked clueless against his carnage. He was dismissed for 83 by Vyshyak Vijaykumar but it was too late by then for RCB

Highest scores for Surya in IPL

83(35) vs RCB in 2023

82(40) vs SRH in 2021

79*(43) vs RCB in 2020

79*(47) vs RR in 2020

Mumbai Indians were tied with four other teams at 10 points before the match but are now at 12 points from 11 matches and are placed behind Gujarat Titans (16) and Chennai Super Kings (13) and in a superb position to seal a place in the Playoffs if they win their next three matches.

