IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Rope in Riley Meredith as Replacement For Jhye Richardson

Mumbai Indians have roped in Riley Meredith as a replacement for Jhye Richardson during their IPL 2023 campaign. Meredith had earlier played for the five-time champs last season as well.

Richardson meanwhile is set to miss the entire IPL 2023 campaign and could miss the upcoming Ashes as well due to his hamstring injury.

The Australian had suffered a recurrence of the injury while playing club cricket last week. He had earlier sustained the issue while bowling in the BBL and had to undergo surgery for the same.

Meredith played 8 games for Mumbai Indians in 2022, picking up 8 wickets in his maiden season with the team.

Riley will join the squad ahead of Mumbai Indians’ next game vs Chennai Super Kings on April 8 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit Sharma’s men are already missing a key player in Jasprit Bumrah, who was replaced by Sandeep Warrier recently. Richardson was always likely to miss IPL 2023, and now MI have come up with a replacement who can help the going forward in the tournament.

The five-time IPL champs were soundly beaten by 8-wickets by Royal Challengers Bangalore in their inaugural IPL 2023 game.

