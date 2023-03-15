IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians' Strength Will be the Presence of Jofra Archer, Says Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar pointed out that the presence of Jofra Archer in the pace attack will give a boost to Mumbai Indians in the upcoming Indian Premier League season. Five-time IPL Champions Mumbai Indians signed Archer last season despite knowing he won’t be available for IPL 2022 due to injury but now the pacer has regained full fitness and is in fine form for England.

MI will miss the services of their leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah this season as he underwent a back surgery recently and in his absence, the onus will be on Archer to lead the pace attack. While MI another pacer - Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of IPL 2023 and the franchise is in search of a replacement for the Australian quickie.

ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin World’s Top-ranked Bowler, Kohli Jumps Seven Spots in Batting List

Advertisement

Gavaskar talked about the players who will be crucial for MI in the upcoming season - Archer, Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma. While the batting great feels that the MI skipper will produce something special in IPL 2023.

“Jofra Archer is one (trump card) for sure. Ishan Kishan after his ODI double hundred will be somebody to watch out as well. And I think Rohit Sharma will do something really special this season," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

While Gavaskar heaped praises on Archer and said he has the ability to take wickets with both new and old balls at the same time he can put a brake on the scoring rate.

“I think their strength will be the presence of Jofra Archer. He can pick wickets upfront and also bowl a couple of overs in the end, block the runs and pick up wickets as well," he added.

Also Read: David Warner Smashes a Few in Mumbai Ahead of ODIs

Advertisement

Gavaskar further pointed out that Mumbai Indians lack experience in spin-bowling and it’s the only department which looks a bit weak on their side.

“I think it (weakness) could really be the spin combination. They’ve got a love new-ball attack but the spin combination just looks a little bit light," he added.

Mumbai Indians had a forgettable last season as they finished last on the points table with just four wins in the group stage.

Get the latest Cricket News here