WATCH: Mumbai Indians Share Hilarious Video of Suryakumar and Kohli, Dhawan Can't Stop Laughing

Mumbai Indians, the most successful team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), also have an active social media presence and keep posting engaging content to keep its fans updated about every detail. In a recently dropped Instagram clip, the franchise gave a hilarious welcome to their star batter Suryakumar Yadav.

The footage opens at the team hotel where Surya could be seen trying his best to recall the password required to enter his room. After the punch card denied access, the Indian cricketer continued attempting some funny Bollywood dialogues, which also went in vain.

IPL 2023: SCHEDULE | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

In the end, Surya was heard shouting, “Supla Shot"– an iconic scoop he was particularly known for and the password finally worked.

Along with a number of Mumbai Indians fans, Suryakumar Yadav’s bizarre antics caught the attention of none other than Virat Kohli. The former Indian captain reacted to the video, dropping a laughing emoji in the comment section.

Suryakumar Yadav’s international career has endured enough turbulence in recent times. He earned his maiden Test call-up in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in which the right-handed batter got to play just one match and scored 8 runs.

Surya then accompanied the Indian squad in the ODI series against Australia, which turned out to be nothing short of a nightmare for him. The 32-year-old suffered three consecutive golden ducks in the home series, becoming the first batter in history to do so.

ALSO READ | Watch: Chennai Super Kings Captain MS Dhoni Paints Seats at Chepauk Stadium, Fans Love it

Advertisement

In this scenario, Suryakumar Yadav will take the IPL 2023 as a platform to boost his confidence and regain his stature as one of the most trustworthy names in the Indian middle order, especially in the limited-overs formats.

He has been a crucial component of Mumbai Indians since joining the franchise in 2018. Surya appeared in just 8 games last season and aggregated a total of 303 runs at an impressive batting average of 43.29 and a strike rate of 145.67.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians will kickstart their journey in this year’s IPL with a high-voltage clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The away fixture is slated to be hosted at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2.

Get the latest Cricket News here