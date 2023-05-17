IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq Taunted With 'Virat Kohli' Chants in Lucknow, LSG Pacer's Reaction Goes Viral | WATCH

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was recently seen clashing with Virat Kohli in one of the most infamous incidents in the history of IPL. During the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this season, Naveen and Kohli were embroiled in a heated argument and since then both players have shared multiple posts on social media.

Recently, Naveen was taunted by ‘Virat Kohli’ chants in Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium during their IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians. The Afghanistan pacer was seen fielding near the ropes when the crowd started to chant ‘Kohli…Kohli’.

Earlier, a similar incident happened at the same venue during LSG’s match against Chennai Super Kings which was washed out due to rain, but it was Gautam Gambhir who was teased by fans as they cheered for Kohli.

Gambhir and Kohli locked horns during the infamous LSG vs RCB match as the two had earlier clashed in 2013 as well, and there was no love lost between them as seen in their on-field antics.

In the latest viral video captured by one of the fans cheering from the stands, the fans in Ekana Stadium were seen taunting Naveen by taking Virat Kohli’s name. Upon seeing the same, the Afghanistan pacer urged the crowd to keep cheering loudly.

Watch Naveen-ul-Haq reacts to ‘Virat Kohli’ chants in Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium:

Talking about the match, Naveen was taken to the cleaners in the penultimate over of the match as he gave away 19 runs against Tim David although Mohsin Khan kept his nerve and successfully defended 11 runs in the final over to seal a nervy win for Lucknow.

Earlier, Marcus Stoinis had smashed 89 runs in just 47 balls while LSG skipper Krunal Pandya scored 49 in 42 balls to take Lucknow to 177/3 after they lost three early wickets.

In reply, Mumbai Indians could only muster up 172/5 in 20 overs as Tim David smashed an unbeaten 39-run knock but it was not enough to take his side over the finish line.