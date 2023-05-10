IPL 2023: Nehal Wadhera's Massive Six Leaves a Dent in the Car During MI vs RCB Match | WATCH VIDEO

In a nail-biting match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians’ latest batting sensation, Nehal Wadhera, shocked the crowd by hitting a massive six that ended up hitting the Tata Tiago EV on display. As per the tournament’s norm, a charity of rupees five lakhs will be donated to coffee plantations in Karnataka.

Wadhera hit a huge six off Wanindu Hasaranga on the fourth delivery of the 11th over. Wadhera smashed the tossed-up googly over deep mid-wicket, and as the cameraman zoomed in, it became clear that the ball had caused some damage to the car on display.

Despite a rocky start, losing two early wickets to Hasaranga’s superb bowling, Wadhera teamed up with Suryakumar Yadav to take charge and turn the game around. The duo’s fantastic partnership of 140 runs in just 64 deliveries helped Mumbai Indians secure a much-needed victory over RCB.

WATCH Nehal Wadhera’s six that left a dent in the TATA Tiago car on display:

Yadav’s stunning unbeaten knock of 83 off just 35 deliveries, with a staggering strike rate of 237.14, was a treat to watch. Meanwhile, Wadhera’s steady innings of 52 runs off 34 balls, including four fours and three sixes, played a vital role in helping his team chase down RCB’s target of 199 with ease.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore rode on skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell’s explosive half-centuries to set a target of 199/6 in their allotted 20 overs against Mumbai Indians. The duo put up a 120-run partnership for the third wicket, with Maxwell smashing 68 runs off just 33 balls, including eight boundaries and four sixes, and Faf scoring 65 runs off 41 deliveries, including five boundaries and three sixes.

However, after their departure, RCB struggled to get going and failed to capitalize on their strong start. Despite a small cameo by Dinesh Karthik, who scored 30 runs off 17 balls, Indian batters Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, and Kedar Jadhav failed to hit big shots and contribute significantly to the team’s score.

Jason Behrendorff was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai Indians, claiming three wickets, while young Akash Madhwal delivered an excellent final over, conceding just six runs. Despite RCB’s strong start, MI’s disciplined bowling effort limited them to a score of under 200, which they were able to chase down with ease.

