IPL 2023: Nitish Rana Fined Rs 12 Lakh for Breaching Code of Conduct During PBKS Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a heist on Monday night, defeating Punjab Kings by 5 wickets in yet another last-over thriller in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. However, captain Nitish Rana suffered a massive blow after a sweet victory as he was found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct and had to face the consequences.

According to the official IPL release, Rana has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate in the game against Punjab Kings on Monday night at the Eden Gardens.

“Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rana was fined Rs. 12 lakh," the official IPL statement read.

The KKR captain played a crucial role on Monday in the stiff chase of 180. Batting at no. 3, he scored a magnificent 38-ball 51, including a six and 6 boundaries, to set the tone for the chase. He also stiched a crucial fifty-plus stand with Venkatesh Iyer (11) before Andre Russell and Rinku Singh sealed the issue.

With needed 51 off 24, the onus shifted on Andre Russell and Rinku Singh to take KKR over the line. Russell hit a boundary on the first of the 17th over then Rinku smoked it over the square leg fence for a six, taking 15 off the over.

Russell smacked consecutive sixes in the 19th over. After a dot ball, he went for another six and finished the over with a single, leaving 6 runs for the final over to win.

The drama continued as the Caribbean all-rounder tried to steal a bye and Jitesh Sharma was smart to lob it over the stumps to Arshdeep, who waited, then throw it at the nonstriker’s end and the batter had to return back to the hut.

Ultimately, it was Rinku who yet again finished things off and took KKR over the line with a boundary off the final ball.

(With Agency Inputs)

