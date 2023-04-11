IPL 2023: No Jofra Archer as Mumbai Indians Opt to Bowl against Delhi Capitals, Yash Dhull Makes Debut

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to field first against David Warner’s Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Both Mumbai and Delhi have been winless in the tournament and are placed in ninth and tenth position respectively in the points table. Both teams have the chance to get their first win of IPL 2023.

Rohit Sharma said that Jofra Archer is still unavailable as they have brought in Riley Meredith in place of Tristan Stubbs.

“We will bowl first. We batted in the first 2 games, didn’t do well enough. The pitch looks dry and probably take some turn and dew might also be a factor tonight. We got Riley Meredith in place of Stubbs. The other changes is about the impact players. We will see how it goes. When the chips are down you need the senior players to stand up. Jofra is not available," Rohit said after winning the toss.

David Warner said that DC also have made two changes with former Indian Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull and Mustafizur Rahman coming in.

“We would have done the same thing. For me it is about finding rhythm and as a whole group we gotta work harder and get sharper. We got a forced change, Khaleel Ahmed is injured and we got Yash Dhull in place of him. Also Rilee Rossouw makes way for Mustafizur Rahman. All the boys are up and about, we gotta adapt to the situations and pumped to be playing in front of the home ground," Warner said at the toss.

DC vs MI Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals - Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Substitutes - Mukesh Kumar, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Praveen Dubey and Ishant Sharma

Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith

Substitutes - Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Arjun Tendulkar and Ramandeep Singh

