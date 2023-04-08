IPL 2023: No Stokes and Moeen as Chennai Super Kings Opt to Bowl, Jofra 'Rested' for Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to field first against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

MS Dhoni said that Wankhede is one of his most memorable venues after announcing his decision to field first.

“We will bowl first. Think one of the most memorable venues not only the 2011 win but when we won in 2007, when we came back the reception we got was great. Generally got pace and bounce, you can play your shots," Dhoni said after winning the toss.

MSD added that CSK will be without Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali.

“We have a few injury concerns, Stokes has an injury, Mo is not available. Ajinkya and Pretorius are playing. These are the two changes we have made," Dhoni added.

Rohit Sharma said he and his team are looking to get their first win of the season.

“We would have. It’s a good pitch, always a good pitch to bat. Always something in it for the bowlers. We just have to play good cricket. We have been really well in the last few days, spoke about what went wrong in our last game in Bangalore, hopefully we can get the result tonight," Rohit said.

The MI captain also announced that pacer Jofra Archer misses the game.

“Unfortunately, we have got an injury, I would not call it an injury but it is just a precaution - Jofra is not playing, we have got the other guys. It is a great feeling to be back at the Wankhede. The crowds have always been loud, look forward to playing in front of our home crowd," Rohit added.

MI vs CSK Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings - Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande

Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

