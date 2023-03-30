IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Event Tickets, Celebrity Appearances And All You Need To Know

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is here. Cricket fans are brimming with excitement to welcome the biggest franchise tournament in the globe. In the opening encounter of this season, reigning champions Gujarat Titans will clash against four-time winners Chennai Super Kings on March 31.

Ahead of the inaugural match, slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST, a glittery opening ceremony will be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The world’s largest cricket stadium is expected to be packed with fans ready for some enthralling performances.

ALSO READ| IPL 2023: Matches, Venues, Tickets, Streaming, Schedule And All You Should Know

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at the key details of the IPL 2023 opening ceremony:

Date and Time:

The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will be held on March 31. Though no exact time of commencement has been announced, it will be organised before the first match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, which is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Venue:

The inaugural ceremony of the 16th IPL will be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Guest Appearances:

A number of A-listers in the Indian film industry will add to the grandeur of the opening ceremony. As per reports, pan-India stars like Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia will shell out some power-packed performances. Tamannaah will enthral the audiences with her compelling dance moves, while Rashmika is expected to perform a medley of her popular songs such as ‘Sami Sami’ from the blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

How To Book Tickets:

Advertisement

The tickets for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 are available on the Paytm Insider and the Book My Show app and websites, based on partnerships with the franchises. The ticket-booking window for the inaugural match, which will accompany the opening ceremony, is already open. As it will be Gujarat Titans’ home game, the tickets can be purchased through Paytm Insider with the price set between Rs 800 and Rs 20,000.

Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

Advertisement

The IPL 2023 inaugural ceremony will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the event on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Get the latest Cricket News here