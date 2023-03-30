Home / Cricketnext / IPL 2023 Live Updates: Blockbuster GT vs CSK Clash to Kickstart The Season; RCB Hit by Another Injury Concern
Live now

IPL 2023 Live Updates: Blockbuster GT vs CSK Clash to Kickstart The Season; RCB Hit by Another Injury Concern

ipl live, ipl 2023 live, ipl 2023 news, ipl 2023 live updates today, ipl 2023 build up, ipl 2023 new rules, ipl 2023, ipl new teams, ipl new players, ms dhoni, csk, hardik pandya, grt, mumbai indians, rohit sharma, virat kohli, rcb

Keep a track of all the latest developments including team news, squad updates, player injuries and more as we build up towards the first match of IPL 2023

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 16:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Advertisement

It’s that time of the year again. IPL bandwagon returns – a little renewed – and  promising plenty of entertainment. 10 teams including Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be dreaming of winning what is arguably the most coveted trophy in T20 franchise cricket. Read More

Mar 30, 2023 16:13 IST

Hardik Pandya's Team Primed For Title Defence, Though 'Reserves' Must Step Up

Hardik Pandya vs MS Dhoni to kick-off IPL 2023. One team has made a splash in their first ever season, another has endured one of their worst seasons. Both the teams have plenty of quality players in their respective squads. It’s going to be an intriguing clash tomorrow. Read Our GT Preview Here

Mar 30, 2023 16:07 IST

IPL 2023 Live Updates: The Captains Have Arrived

Advertisement
Mar 30, 2023 15:47 IST

IPL 2023: Important Dates

  • March 31 - Season Gets Underway with GT taking on CSK
  • May 21 - Final Day of League Stage Matches
  • May 28 - IPL 2023 Final
Mar 30, 2023 15:20 IST

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: All You Need to Know

BCCI has planned an opening ceremony ahead of what will be the 16th season of its annual Indian Premier League. The likes of Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and Arijit Singh will be performing at the event slated to be held on March 31. It can be streamed live on JioCinema and you can follow all the updates from it live here.

Mar 30, 2023 14:55 IST

IPL 2023 Live Updates

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from IPL 2023. With just a day remaining before another season of the Indian Premier League gets underway, stick with us for all the latest developments in the build-up to the much-awaited start. IPL 2023 will have an opening ceremony with some of the biggest names from the world of entertainment including Rashmika Mandanna, Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia among others set to perform. The season will get underway with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Comments on this piece are premoderated to ensure discussion remains on topic. Please be aware there may be a short delay in comments appearing on the site.

News18 Live Blog Team

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
Comments on this piece are premoderated to ensure discussion remains on topic. Please be aware there may be a short delay in comments appearing on the site.

@miapatrick

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
Reply
Report
Comments on this piece are premoderated to ensure discussion remains on topic. Please be aware there may be a short delay in comments appearing on the site.

@miapatrick

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
Reply
Report
view more comments

Education Policy 2020: Major Reform in Higher Education Regulatory System

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020
view more

Read more

Gujarat Titans surprised everyone by producing a stellar show on debut last year to become champions and start the season as the favourites. They will be opening their campaign against four-time champions CSK to kickstart the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday evening.

The IPL is reverting to its home and away format for the first time since the onset of covid pandemic. Few new rules are also being introduced from this year onwards including DRS calls for challenging wide/no balls, finalising playing XIs after the toss and introduction of impact player.

A total of 12 venues across India will be playing hosts to the 70 matches through the season. Besides the designated home venues of the 10 franchises, Guwahati and Dharamsala have also be given two matches each.

It will be the season where the traditional powerhouses will be itching to get back to where they belong. Both MI and CSK had a terrible last year. MI finished 10th and CSK a rung above – teams who have won a combined nine titles between them.

The teams were given another chance to shore up their respective squads last year in December through a mini auction. The likes of RCB, DC, PBKS along with LSG will be hoping to get their hands on the trophy for the first time. RCB, DC and PBKS have been part of IPL since its inception in 2008 and are yet to win the tournament. On the other hand, LSG are just a season old but they produced an impressive show making the playoffs on debut.

Get the latest Cricket News here