IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Roast Punjab Kings Over Empty Trophy Cabinet After PBKS’ Nasty Jibe at Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians put in a dominant display on Wednesday night to secure their fifth victory of the IPL 2023, triumphing over the Punjab Kings by six wickets in Mohali. The match was a high-scoring affair, with the home side posting an imposing total of 214/3 in their 20 overs. However, an outstanding batting effort from Ishan Kishan (75) and Suryakumar Yadav (66) propelled the Mumbai Indians to a much-needed win with seven deliveries to spare.

Despite the emphatic victory, Mumbai endured a shaky start to their run chase. Their captain, Rohit Sharma, continued to struggle for form, falling to a duck in the opening over of the match to Rishi Dhawan. The Punjab Kings’ official Twitter account cheekily posted ‘R0’ in a now-deleted tweet, poking fun at Rohit’s dismissal. However, the tweet quickly drew criticism from fans and Mumbai’s official Twitter account, prompting a sharp response from the five-time champions.

In a brutal riposte, Mumbai reminded the Kings of their barren trophy cabinet, with Punjab being one of only three original IPL franchises yet to win the tournament. Although Rohit led Mumbai to all five of their title triumphs, he also lifted the trophy in 2009 as captain of the Deccan Chargers.

With their latest victory, Mumbai moved up to sixth in the IPL table on 10 points, level with three other teams including the Punjab Kings. Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are the other two teams sharing the same points. Mumbai will be back in action on May 6 when they face the Chennai Super Kings.

Ishan Kishan powered his team to their fifth IPL victory with explosive 75-run knock off just 41 balls. The young star smashed 7 fours and 4 sixes, clinching the Man of the Match award for his incredible performance under pressure after the early dismissal of captain Rohit Sharma. “I kept for 20 overs so I knew how the wicket was playing, it was too good to bat on," Kishan said at the presentation ceremony. The win lifts Mumbai to the sixth position in the league.

