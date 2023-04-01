Home » Cricket Home » IPL 2023, PBKS vs KKR: Venkatesh Iyer Missing from KKR Playing XI, Twitter Wonder is He The Impact Player?

IPL 2023, PBKS vs KKR: Venkatesh Iyer Missing from KKR Playing XI, Twitter Wonder is He The Impact Player?

Venkatesh Iyer's name was missing from Kolkata Knight Riders' playing XI for the IPL game against Punjab Kings

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 16:06 IST

Kolkata, India

IPL 2023: KKR's Venkatesh Iyer (Twitter)
IPL 2023: KKR's Venkatesh Iyer (Twitter)

Venkatesh Iyer was not named by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their ‘playing XI’ for the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday.

Nitish Rana won the toss, who is captaining KKR in place of injured Shreyas Iyer, and decided that he and his side will be bowling first.

IPL 2023: PBKS vs KKR - LIVE

“We will bowl first, it has rained in the last two days so there would be some moisture. I am excited because very few people get this opportunity. It is a game of cricket after all so there is not much pressure. The impact player rule is in its initial stage. We have to see that the decisions we take prove to be right. Russell, Narine, Gurbaz and Southee are our overseas players," Rana said after winning the toss.

RELATED NEWS

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

When the team’s playing XI was known, fans immediately noticed that Venkatesh Iyer’s name was missing.

Some were also quick to point out that KKR had opted to retain Venkatesh Iyer in place of Shubman Gill barely two seasons back ahead of the IPL mega auction.

While most supporters were left scratching their heads over Venkatesh Iyer’s omission, some pointed out that KKR may bring him in in the second half innings to bat as an ‘impact player’.

PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan had another issue at the toss when he foot who Punjab Kings’ players are.

PBKS vs KKR Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings - Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

first published: April 01, 2023, 15:43 IST
last updated: April 01, 2023, 16:06 IST
