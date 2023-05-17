IPL 2023, PBKS vs DC: Punjab Kings Eye Big Win Over Delhi Capitals to Remain in Playoffs Contention

With three IPL 2023 playoffs spots available now after Gujarat Titans’ qualification, Punjab Kings will be hoping for a big win over Delhi Capitals come Wednesday when the two teams lock horns for the second time in five days.

DC are out of reckoning and PBKS are 8th on the table. However, the Shikhar Dhawan led outfit still has a chance but for that they not only have to win their remaining two matches but also improve net run rate (NRR), which stands at -0.268.

What: PBKS vs DC

When: May 17 (Wednesday)

Where: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

Time: 7:30 PM IST

A 31-run win against the Capitals last week boosted their NRR and morale and the Punjab will hope for an encore and then hope that other results go their way.

Punjab will have to put up a much improved effort with the bat. Against Delhi, opener Prabhsimran Singh waged a lone battle. Barring Dhawan, who has been their best batter, and to an extent Prabhsimran Singh, very few PBKS batters have contributed enough to their overall totals.

Their bowlers also need to pull up their socks. Boasting of a sound bowling attack with Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh, PBKS have often failed to defend runs.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have had a nightmare of a season and have already been knocked out of the play-off contention.

The batting unit has disappointed all season. Delhi’s Indian batters, barring Axar Patel, have flattered to deceive, putting up a dismal show.

The abject failure of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan has contributed significantly to Delhi Capitals’ travails this season, forcing the think-tank to pack all their overseas players at the top.

Skipper David Warner, wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh have given the team some momentum with the willow. But once they are gone, the middle order just crumbles.

In their previous game against Punjab, the Capitals looked on course for a comfortable win but then lost eight wickets for 67 runs.

The Indian bowlers in the side are not faring as badly as the batters. Three of DC’s four wins have come on the back of dominant bowling displays.

Old warhorse Ishant Sharma has done his job while the return of Khaleel Ahmed has also helped.

Anrich Nortje, who had returned home for personal reasons, is back but it is to be seen if Delhi continue with the four overseas batters at the top or bring the South African pacer to tighten their bowling attack.

The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel have bowled economically.

Full Squad

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull.

