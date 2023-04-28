IPL 2023, PBKS vs LSG: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants Eye Recovery in a Mid-table Clash Against Punjab Kings

KL Rahul may have scored a half-century in his previous match but the Lucknow Super Giants captain continues to be under close scrutiny thanks to a low strike-rare. LSG somehow managed to lose against Gujarat Titans in their last IPL 2023 fixture despite being in control for the majority of the contest.

LSG Team News

Chasing 136, LSG were 106/1 at one stage and in a dramatic turnaround, their next six wickets for just 22 runs. Four of these dismissals occurred in the final over of the chase including the removal of Rahul on 68 off 61.

With the race for the playoffs heating up, LSG will have to shore up their batting display. They next face Punjab Kings on Friday evening in Mohali who will be back in action after a short break having beaten Mumbai Indians in a high-scoring clash last Saturday.

Though 200 has not yet been scored at the PCA Stadium in the season so far, the pitch here should be friendlier for the batter compared to the 22 yards in Lucknow.

The absence of pacer Mark Wood, who has not played since April 15 due to illness, has weakened the LSG attack considerably and the team would be wishing for his early return. Wood still remains the leading wicket taker for them despite missing three games.

What: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

When: April 28 (Friday)

Where: PCA Stadium in Mohali

Time: 7:30 PM IST

PBKS Team News

PBKS, on the other hand, would look to return to winning ways at home after a couple of losses. Full time captain Shikhar Dhawan has missed the last three games due to a shoulder injury but could return for the LSG fixture.

“He is recovering well and could be in action tomorrow," said a team source.

PBKS, who have been guilty of throwing it away in the past, are making a conscious effort to raise their game as the tournament progresses.

The top-order comprising Prabhsimran Singh and Matthew Short need to stay longer in the middle while the dangerous Liam Livingstone is yet to come into his own after two games.

Stand in captain Sam Curran showed against Mumbai Indians why Punjab paid Rs 18.5 crore for his services and his contribution with both bat and ball holds key for the team.

Arshdeep Singh has been brilliant both with new and old ball while the team will need to take a tough call in choosing between Nathan Ellis and Kagiso Rabada, who has played only a couple of games so far.

A lot more is expected from leggie Rahul Chahar in the middle overs as he has managed to take only two wickets in seven games.

Full Squads

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Prabhsimran Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, M Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Naveen ul Haq, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Yudhvir Charak, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Manan Vohra, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi and Mayank Yadav.

