Lucknow Super Giants Thrash Punjab Kings by 56 Runs After Posting Second-highest IPL Total

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) thrashed Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 56 runs in match number 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

Atharva Taide top-scored for the home side with a 36-ball 66 but it was not enough in the end with the total to be chased down proving too much.

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - HIGHLIGHTS

Needing almost 13 runs per over to pull off an improbable chase, Punjab remained behind in the game despite scoring at a decent rate to end with 201 in 19.5 overs.

Advertisement

Atharava Taide batted well for 66 off 36 balls, his maiden fifty-plus score in IPL, but the likes of Liam Livingstone (36 off 22) and Sikandar Raza (23 off 14) could not stay long enough to put pressure on the opposition. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan lasted only two balls on his return. Young pacer Yash Thakur was the most successful bowler with figures of 4/37 in 4 overs.

It was LSG’s fifth win in eight matches while Punjab Kings suffered their fourth loss in eight games.

At 152 for four in 15 overs, Punjab were striking at more than 10 runs per over but the task of getting another 106 runs from the last 30 balls was beyond the reach of even Livingstone and Sam Curran (21 off 11).

Earlier, attacking fifties from Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers powered LSG Giants to a historic 257/5 against PBKS.

Lucknow got off to a flying start thanks to Kyle Mayers 54 off 24. Then Marcus Stoinis and Ayush Badoni stitched 89 run partnership and LSG stood strong in the middle overs.

Advertisement

Nicholas Pooran’s 19-ball 45 quickfire did the rest as LSG posted a massive total of 257/5 on the board, second highest total in IPL history. RCB have the highest IPL total to their name when they scored 263/5 in 20 overs against Pune Warriors India in 2013.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Advertisement

PBKS debutant Gurnoor bowled a brilliant opening over, giving away just two. He could’ve got the LSG skipper KL Rahul, who looked to drive on the up and hit it straight to the point where Atharva Taide got both hands on the ball to his left but spilled it.

Mayers took the bowlers to the cleaners, hitting five boundaries and a massive six on free hit in three overs. In the fourth over, Kagiso Rabada drew the first blood as he sent back Rahul after conceding a six on the previous delivery.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Advertisement

Mayers kept punishing PBKS bowlers with his big hits as he completed his fifty off just 20 balls inside the powerplay. But Rabada didn’t let him stay on the crease for long as he dismissed the dangerous batter soon after he completed his half-century. At the end of the powerplay, LSG were 74 for 2.

Marcus Stoinis and Ayush Badoni continued with the onslaught as the duo kept LSG bowlers at bay with their calculated hits and stitched 89 off 47 balls for the third wicket partnership and LSG were strong in the middle overs, collecting 110 runs between 7-15 overs for the loss of one wicket.

Rahul Chahar almost trapped Stoinis in the 13th over but Liam Livingstone made a mess of it at the boundary line and the batter survived along with taking a six.

Advertisement

The next over Badoni swept over deep backward square leg for six runs and looked to go for another maximum. However, Livingstone had the last laugh as he managed to break the deadly-looking partnership, dismissing Badoni for 43.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Badoni top-edged the ball towards the deep square leg fielder and Chahar judged this one well and took a nice low catch. And Pooran finished the over hitting a back-to-back three boundaries.

Then, Stoinis and Pooran continued with the momentum and went on to build a 76-run partnership off just 30 balls, which Sam Curran broke in the penultimate over, sending Stoinis back for the score of 73.

Arshdeep denied Pooran a half-century in the final over. The former moved too far across the line and tried to scoop but missed it and Jitesh Sharma collected it nicely behind the stump but the umpire gave not out and PBKS went for a review. The replay showed that the ball missed the bat and flicked the pad on the way through to the keeper. So the decision is overturned to lbw out.

With five runs coming off the last two balls, LSG finished with 257/5 in 20 overs.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here