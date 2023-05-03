'Kya Karun Bata?': Rohit Asks Shikhar After Winning Toss in Mohali, Conversation Goes Viral - WATCH

Aiming to rise up in the points table, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are set to square off against each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 46 at IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday night. As far as their positions on the table are concerned, Punjab are placed 6th with 10 points and can jump to the second spot if they manage to defeat MI tonight. On the other hand, the 5-time champions are placed 7th with 8 points.

IPL 2023 Live Updates: PBKS vs MI

Advertisement

The contest also pits two of the finest Indian openers – Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan – against each other. The duo shares a great camaraderie that was on display during the toss on Wednesday evening.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Rohit won the toss and decided to bowl first. But before making his decision, he asked Dahwan what to do. The latter said to bowl first and Rohit obliged with a big smile on his face.

“Kya karun bata," asked Rohit. To which, Dahwan replied, “Bowling kar le."

When commentator Anjum Chopra asked about his decision, Rohit said, “I asked Shikhar Dhawan what to do. He said bowl first, so we will bowl first. It’s a good pitch, we have chased down targets pretty well, so will stick to our strength. You always want to have a score in front of you on such pitches. It’s important to keep the balance, we have played enough IPL games, things can change quickly," Rohit said after winning the toss.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins & Losses

Speaking about the changes made to their playing XI, Rohit said Akash Madwal has replaced an injured Riley Meredith in the line-up.

“We have one change, Merdith is injured. Akash Madwal is in," Rohit said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shikhar told that his team has also made a change to their playing XI. Matthew Short has been included in the mix and he replaces Kagiso Rabada.

“We would have bowled first. I feel the wicket looks good, it’s not dry, won’t change much. It’s good to bat first and post a big total, looking forward to it. We keep the energy calm and relaxed. Mentally you need to be relaxed, as a leader I need to make sure of it. Short is in, Rabada is out," Dhawan said.

Advertisement

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Here are the playing XIs:

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here