IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Posts Tilak Verma's 'Prophetic' Words after Beating Punjab Kings

“I just want to finish matches and hopefully in the coming games I do that," Mumbai Indians’ (MI) Tilak Verma had said after their thrilling win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) back in April.

He had been dismissed for 41 from 29 balls as MI still went on to win thanks to the heroics of Cameroon Green and Tim David.

On Wednesday, the young batter proved his words to be prophetic as he starred, in the end, to help MI beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 41 of the 2023 IPL. MI chased down a 200-plus target for the second straight game as they beat PBKS by six wickets.

Ishan Kishan scored 75 off 41 balls and Suryakumar Yadav hit 66 off 31 balls as MI chased down the total in 18.5 overs. Punjab had registered 214/3 thanks to Liam Livingstone’s 82 not out off 42 balls.

Mumbai Indians took to social media to post the old video.

In Mohali, Mumbai got off to a torrid start as Rohit Sharma was out for another duck. It was his 15th score of zero in IPL’s history, joint highest with three other players.

But Kishan and Cameron Green resurrected the innings with 54 runs off 33 balls for the second wicket.

Green scored 23 runs before falling to impact player Nathan Ellis (2-34). Kishan meanwhile moved to 50 off 29 balls and put on 116 off 55 balls with Yadav for the third wicket.

Yadav got to 50 off 23 balls, hitting two sixes and eight fours in total, as Mumbai was riding comfortably toward the target before Arshdeep Singh and Ellis returned to dismiss the set duo in the space of seven balls.

Kishan was caught off Singh in the deep, as Mumbai was 178-4 in 16.1 overs.

Tilak Varma and Tim David though didn’t waste any time. They scored 38 runs off 16 balls to end the game in a hurry, with Varma smacking 26 not out off 10 balls including three sixes.

It was a vital win for slow-starting Mumbai, which now has 10 points from nine games and has climbed up to sixth in the IPL table. Punjab is seventh with equal points but lags on net run rate.

